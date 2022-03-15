Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tracking A Few Systems

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a very mild week of weather that we have going on across the state, but there are a few speedbumps along the way. One is a scattered shower maker while the other is a bigger shower and storm maker.

Temps today are in the 60s across the state with a mix of sun and clouds. There’s a small shower chance as a system passes slowly through the south and into the Mid-Atlantic states by Wednesday. This shower chance will be much more prominent across the south and southeast.

Temps are back in the 60s for Wednesday and will make a run at 70 for Thursday into early Friday. Southwest winds will really kick in during this time as a stronger storm system rolls through the region with showers and storms increasing Friday and Friday night.

Chilly and drier winds blow behind this for Saturday, but another big temperature jump blows in for Sunday and Monday. Temps by early next week head toward the low 70s ahead of a big storm system rolling through the Ohio Valley and into the Great Lakes. This brings showers and storms through here.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.