FCPS students able to walk into school maskless after mandate lifted

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County students were able to walk into school Tuesday with their masks off.

School leaders announced Monday that mandatory masking would be going away and would launch a new campaign based on optional masking.

The change came after months of protests and debates over the question of whether to mask or not to mask and has been a flashpoint for many parents.

This morning @FCPSKY students were able to walk into the classroom without a mask. Officials made that announcement last night. We've heard from both sides of the argument for months and this morning I spoke with one mother who said she thinks it's probably time. More on @WKYT pic.twitter.com/FbzcMmLt9u — Jim Stratman (@JimSNews) March 15, 2022

Now, the debate is over.

“Oh my yes! When I found out last night they were just like jumping up in the air. My son was so excited,” said Joyce Rafidi, mother of three students. “I know they say they don’t really like it and enjoy wearing it.”

Rafidi says she and her children understood the need to wait.

“I was just kind of going with the flow. Whatever they suggested I just kind of trusted their recommendations with it,” Rafidi said. “I thought, I mean, it can’t hurt to protect yourself, especially during a pandemic. You know, it’s better to be safe than sorry.”

Timing has been a central issue to this entire discussion. At this point, Fayette County Public Schools say the COVID data suggests now is the right time, and Rafidi agrees.”

“I think now or never. I think eventually, yeah there has to come a time where you know we should be able to live our lives and, you know, not worry so much,” Rafidi said. “You know, I think it is about time.”

Fayette County school officials say they are pivoting to a new campaign called “Either Way is Okay” which focuses on showing understanding and respect for students who choose to mask and choose not to mask.

Superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins also said FCPS will remove covid restrictions on volunteers and visitors coming into the school buildings next Monday.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.