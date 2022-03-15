Group of college students spending spring break volunteering in eastern Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While most college students usually head out to the beaches for spring break, one group of students from the University of Scranton are partnering with the Christian Appalachian Project to give back to families in eastern Kentucky.

“We are a nondenominational nonprofit. So we help low-income folks with programs like home repair,” said Ken Stuber with the Christian Appalachian Project.

The group also helps those with rental assistance and other programs that qualify on a need-based level that apply. Stuber said it makes them happy to see young people give back.

“It gives us energy as employees and long-term volunteers to know that people, especially young people, to give that up,” Stuber said.

The students were split into groups serving families in Rockcastle, Laurel, and Johnson counties. One group of four students in Rockcastle County helped an elderly woman repair her roof.

“I mean my freshman year I was planning on volunteering in the Dominican Republic, but then COVID, and everything that happened with that trip got canceled. I’ve always wanted to go on a service trip and just give back and I just love volunteering and seeing the community,” student volunteer Lauren McGuire said.

McGuire is a junior studying kinesiology at the University of Scranton. She said this is her first time in the commonwealth and she’s happy to help.

“I mean around the house I help out a little bit with my dad, but nothing like this. It’s crazy,” McGuire said.

While the students are only in town for a week, they say the memories and hard work they left there will stay with them.

Although the group is leaving at the end of the week, another group of students will stay until the end of next week.

