Advertisement

Group of college students spending spring break volunteering in eastern Kentucky

One group of students from the University of Scranton are partnering with the Christian Appalachian Project to give back to families in eastern Kentucky.
By Ally Blake
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While most college students usually head out to the beaches for spring break, one group of students from the University of Scranton are partnering with the Christian Appalachian Project to give back to families in eastern Kentucky.

“We are a nondenominational nonprofit. So we help low-income folks with programs like home repair,” said Ken Stuber with the Christian Appalachian Project.

The group also helps those with rental assistance and other programs that qualify on a need-based level that apply. Stuber said it makes them happy to see young people give back.

“It gives us energy as employees and long-term volunteers to know that people, especially young people, to give that up,” Stuber said.

The students were split into groups serving families in Rockcastle, Laurel, and Johnson counties. One group of four students in Rockcastle County helped an elderly woman repair her roof.

“I mean my freshman year I was planning on volunteering in the Dominican Republic, but then COVID, and everything that happened with that trip got canceled. I’ve always wanted to go on a service trip and just give back and I just love volunteering and seeing the community,” student volunteer Lauren McGuire said.

McGuire is a junior studying kinesiology at the University of Scranton. She said this is her first time in the commonwealth and she’s happy to help.

“I mean around the house I help out a little bit with my dad, but nothing like this. It’s crazy,” McGuire said.

While the students are only in town for a week, they say the memories and hard work they left there will stay with them.

Although the group is leaving at the end of the week, another group of students will stay until the end of next week.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police pursued the vehicle along the outer loop of New Circle Road from Alumni to Winchester.
Lexington police identify ‘slow-speed’ chase suspect; new details released
Beshear has given regular weekly covid updates for months but the says today will be the last...
Beshear holds final COVID-19 briefing as cases drop in the commonwealth
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Bob Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
Lindsey was arrested and is currently housed at the Nelson County Jail
Man charged after Bardstown police seize more than 100 pounds of drugs inside home
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent

Latest News

Oscar Tshiebwe blocking a shot against LSU on Feb. 23, 2022.
Tshiebwe named AP First-Team All-American
We’re learning more about a safety pilot program that will launch in Lexington.
Lexington activist group calls for more violence prevention from city
Bills designed to provide more school choices for parents are gaining momentum in Frankfort.
WATCH | School choice bills gain momentum in Frankfort
March is Women’s History Month.
WATCH | Meet Kentucky’s 21-year-old “ice cream queen”
Taylor Cook is the owner and CEO of Taylor Belle's ice cream shop.
Meet Kentucky’s 21-year-old “ice cream queen”