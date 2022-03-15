Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Temperatures keep surging

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:57 AM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This run with spring-like weather is absolutely fantastic!

It is hard to find a better stretch of weather than what we have this week. Temperatures will keep warming to some very comfortable levels. You will find these highs will not only go above normal, but they’ll also be at another level.

A system will pass by just to our south. As that happens, we can expect to see a few showers show up in our skies. Especially, in southern parts of Kentucky. One or two of those might reach central Kentucky, but most of them will remain to our south.

By the end of this week, we’ll see highs reach the 70s. A stronger system will bring a widespread chance of showers on Friday. That should bring highs down the thermometer for the weekend and to more seasonable levels.

Take care of each other!

