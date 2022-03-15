Advertisement

Lexington ‘slow-speed’ chase suspect is registered sex offender

Timothy Davis is facing charges of kidnapping and wanton endangerment.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning new information about the man who Lexington police say led them on a slow-speed chase Monday morning.

Police say he led officers on an eleven-mile chase through the city. His arrest citation says he hit a police cruiser in the process. Officers arrested him at his home on Breckinridge Court.

A female victim claimed Davis held her against her will, but she noted she was able to get out of the vehicle before the chase happened.

WKYT has also learned Davis is a registered sex offender from a conviction out of Florida, one from 2002 and one from 2007. Both involved teenage girls.

Records show Davis moved to Northville, Michigan after his release from prison in Florida. He moved back to Kentucky around 2017. Since then, he has had multiple arrests in Lincoln and Pulaski counties on theft, burglary, and fleeing and evading charges.

Records show the fleeing and evading charge is from 2019. According to his arrest citation, he led Pulaski County Sheriff’s deputy on a chase after deputies were investigating a domestic dispute.

Davis appeared in court Tuesday afternoon. He did not have an attorney so one was appointed for him. He asked for his bond to be lowered, but the judge decided to keep it at $10,000 due to the nature of the charges.

He is due back in court Thursday morning.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this case to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

