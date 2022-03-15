Advertisement

Man crashes motorcycle on rising drawbridge in Florida

A motorcyclist was caught on camera crashing his vehicle as a drawbridge was rising.
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (CNN) - A motorcyclist crashed on a rising drawbridge Saturday morning and narrowly missed falling into the river below.

The Georgia man was in Daytona Beach for Bike Week when he approached the drawbridge crossing the Halifax River.

He crashed through a lowered traffic arm before dropping his motorcycle, which ended up dangling over the river by its trailer.

The man was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

He told police he didn’t see the lowered traffic arms because he was wiping rain off his helmet’s face shield.

Police said the crash caused $5,000 in damage to the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was charged with careless driving, which has a $166 fine.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police pursued the vehicle along the outer loop of New Circle Road from Alumni to Winchester.
Lexington police identify ‘slow-speed’ chase suspect; new details released
Beshear has given regular weekly covid updates for months but the says today will be the last...
Beshear holds final COVID-19 briefing as cases drop in the commonwealth
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Bob Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
Lindsey was arrested and is currently housed at the Nelson County Jail
Man charged after Bardstown police seize more than 100 pounds of drugs inside home
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent

Latest News

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., arrives for a weekly policy luncheon, at the...
US Senate approves resolution probing Putin for war crimes
Oscar Tshiebwe blocking a shot against LSU on Feb. 23, 2022.
Tshiebwe named AP First-Team All-American
A local resident searches for his belongings in an apartment building after it was hit by...
Ukraine sees room for compromise, as 20,000 escape Mariupol
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy places his hand on his chest as he listens to Canadian...
Zelenskyy appeals for help from Canada in emotional speech
President Biden is now set to meet with NATO leaders in Brussels to discuss next steps in...
Biden to join NATO meeting, Ukrainians 'living in hell'