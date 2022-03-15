Advertisement

Marvel debuts trailer for first Muslim superhero ‘Ms. Marvel’

“Ms. Marvel” is set to debut on Disney+ this summer. (Source: Marvel Entertainment)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Marvel is introducing its first Muslim superhero on screen.

“Ms. Marvel” is set to debut on Disney+ this summer.

The character, Kamala Khan, was introduced in comics in 2013 before getting her own series the next year.

Kamala, played by Iman Vellani, is a Muslim, Pakistani-American high school student from New Jersey.

The new series appears to be her origin story, in which she envisions herself as a version of Captain Marvel. The trailer doesn’t show how she gets her powers or their extent, but she describes them as “cosmic.”

“Ms. Marvel” starts streaming June 8.

Kamala Khan will also appear in the movie “The Marvels,” which comes out next year.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Bob Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
Taylor Cook is the owner and CEO of Taylor Belle's ice cream shop.
Meet Kentucky’s 21-year-old “ice cream queen”
A new Chick-fil-A is opening this week in Lexington.
New Chick-fil-A opening in Lexington this week
Police pursued the vehicle along the outer loop of New Circle Road from Alumni to Winchester.
Lexington police identify ‘slow-speed’ chase suspect; new details released

Latest News

Study shows link between mild COVID cases that don't require hospitalization and an increased...
Mild COVID cases could increase diabetes symptoms, study says
The ruling Wednesday comes after a Cook County judge sentenced Smollett last week to...
Court: Jussie Smollett can leave county jail during appeal
The quake shook large parts of eastern Japan, including Tokyo, where buildings shook violently.
Powerful quake off north Japan leaves 2 dead, dozens injured
Deputy Dominique “Dom” Calata, 35, has died, according to a statement from the Washington...
1 of 2 deputies wounded during SWAT arrest attempt dies
FILE - Law enforcement officers block off the entrance to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School...
Families of Parkland school shooting victims to get millions for FBI’s inaction