LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new Chick-fil-A is opening this week in Lexington.

The new location is in the Palomar area, near the Ramsey’s off Harrodsburg Road. The restaurant opens Thursday, March 17.

This is the seventh Chick-fil-A in Lexington, not including the locations on UK’s campus.

The latest location opened in December off Russell Cave Road.

