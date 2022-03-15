Advertisement

Remote Area Medical seeking volunteers for two-day EKY clinic

(WVLT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 7:47 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A popular non-profit that provides free medical care is heading to Eastern Kentucky.

Remote Area Medical (RAM) is looking for volunteers in the medical, dental and vision fields.

The two-day clinic will be held on June 11-12 at East Perry Elementary School in Hazard. A news release states the clinic is working with the University of Kentucky Center for Excellence in Rural Health.

RAM also needs language interpreters and general support staff volunteers.

These clinics provide free dental, vision and other medical services on a first-come, first-served basis.

You can find more information here.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Bob Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
Taylor Cook is the owner and CEO of Taylor Belle's ice cream shop.
Meet Kentucky’s 21-year-old “ice cream queen”
A new Chick-fil-A is opening this week in Lexington.
New Chick-fil-A opening in Lexington this week
Police pursued the vehicle along the outer loop of New Circle Road from Alumni to Winchester.
Lexington police identify ‘slow-speed’ chase suspect; new details released

Latest News

Transy advanced to the Elite Eight this season.
Transy women named WKYT Athletes of the Week
There’s no denying the excitement from fans as they were heading into Rupp for the Boys’ Sweet...
Hoops fans ready for excitement of Boys’ Sweet Sixteen
A couple who came to the U.S. as refugees are now watching it all unfold from thousands of...
Ky. couple, both Ukrainian refugees, raising money for people fleeing their native country
The US Senate has passed a bill that would make it to where you never have to set your clocks...
WATCH | People of Lexington share opinions on permanent Daylight Saving Time
Lexington woman organizes rally in Frankfort to encourage people to vote
WATCH | Lexington woman organizes rally in Frankfort to encourage people to vote