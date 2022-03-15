School bus overturns in Menifee County

MENIFEE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A bus overturned in Menifee County Monday afternoon.

Menifee County Schools Superintendent Tim Spencer says it happened around 3:45 p.m. on Highway 1693, also called Dan Ridge Road.

He says the bus met another vehicle in a curve on that road, the bus dropped off the blacktop and the driver couldn’t get the bus back on the road. The superintendent says the bus “laid over” on its side in a ditch.

There were 48 students and the driver on the bus. Spencer says high school students on the bus helped the driver get the younger students off the bus.

All students were evaluated by EMTs and school nurses. Three students were taken to the hospital with what are believed to be minor injuries.

The bus driver was not injured.

