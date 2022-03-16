Advertisement

All Blue Preview: The WKYT Sports team talks about the UK women’s tournament matchup against Princeton

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT is the place to be for All Blue fans!

The UK women’s basketball team will have their first NCAA Tournament game on Saturday afternoon against Princeton in Bloomington, Ind.

The WKYT Sports team will get you ready right alongside the Cats.

Tune in Saturday at 11:30 a.m. on WKYT or watch above.

