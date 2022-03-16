Advertisement

Beshear vetoes bill to end Kentucky’s pandemic emergency

Gov. Andy Beshear has vetoed a bill passed by the General Assembly to end Kentucky’s COVID-19 state of emergency.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
There are no longer any COVID-19 restrictions, but the governor says ending the emergency would cause the commonwealth to lose extra food stamp help.

The governor says it would cost the state $50 million in extended SNAP benefits.

Senate President Robert Stivers says disputes the governor, saying the state could still receive those extra benefits. He also said if the governor had concerns about the bill he should have said so earlier.

Republican lawmakers have enough votes to override Beshear’s veto.

