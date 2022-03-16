Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Mild Temps Ahead of Late Week Storms

Thursday features a mix of sun and clouds with temps in the upper 60s to around 70.
By Chris Bailey
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Mild temps continue, but we do have a few showers working across parts of the region. This is the first of two systems set to impact our region before the coming weekend. Beyond that, things start to change up as we get closer to the final week of March.

Temps today are deep into the 60s once again with a mix of sun and clouds. There’s a weak system rolling across the Tennessee Valley and this is throwing a shower or two into the Bluegrass state. The majority of this is across the south and southeast, but one or two may sneak a little farther north.

Thursday features a mix of sun and clouds with temps in the upper 60s to around 70. This is ahead of a system rolling in for Friday with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Saturday is a damp and chilly day with Sunday showing up as a slow starter. Move along, little low!

Once that system does leave us, temps recover toward 70 early next week. That’s ahead of another storm system bringing showers and storms to us by late Tuesday and Wednesday.

