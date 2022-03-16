Fmr. longtime WKYT news director has died

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Some sad news for us here at WKYT, former longtime news director Jim Ogle has died.

He worked in broadcasting for more than 30 years, including 12 years leading the news operation at WKYT from 1994 to 2006.

During that time, our newscast schedule was significantly expanded and Jim saw the importance of the digital world overseeing the startup of WKYT.com.

He was also involved in the community and served on as many as 40 non-profit and community boards over his lifetime.

Jim Ogle died at his home in Kansas. He was 64.

