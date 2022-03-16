Hoops fans ready for excitement of Boys’ Sweet Sixteen

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There’s no denying the excitement from fans as they were heading into Rupp for the Boys’ Sweet Sixteen on Wednesday.

WKYT’s Grason Passmore spoke to a group of Clark County fans, who were set to cheer loudly for the Cardinals Wednesday night.

“Two years ago our team made it here but then we never got to actually be here to cheer them on. So it’s wonderful that we can finally be here tonight,” one fan said.

Many fans our crew talked to said they graduated from Clark County, their kids did, and now their grandkids are students there.

The Clark County grads will be cheering loudly for the team as they take on Perry County Central.

