Advertisement

Hoops fans ready for excitement of Boys’ Sweet Sixteen

There’s no denying the excitement from fans as they were heading into Rupp for the Boys’ Sweet Sixteen on Wednesday.
By Grason Passmore
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There’s no denying the excitement from fans as they were heading into Rupp for the Boys’ Sweet Sixteen on Wednesday.

WKYT’s Grason Passmore spoke to a group of Clark County fans, who were set to cheer loudly for the Cardinals Wednesday night.

“Two years ago our team made it here but then we never got to actually be here to cheer them on. So it’s wonderful that we can finally be here tonight,” one fan said.

Many fans our crew talked to said they graduated from Clark County, their kids did, and now their grandkids are students there.

The Clark County grads will be cheering loudly for the team as they take on Perry County Central.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Bob Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
Taylor Cook is the owner and CEO of Taylor Belle's ice cream shop.
Meet Kentucky’s 21-year-old “ice cream queen”
A new Chick-fil-A is opening this week in Lexington.
New Chick-fil-A opening in Lexington this week
Police pursued the vehicle along the outer loop of New Circle Road from Alumni to Winchester.
Lexington police identify ‘slow-speed’ chase suspect; new details released

Latest News

Transy advanced to the Elite Eight this season.
Transy women named WKYT Athletes of the Week
A couple who came to the U.S. as refugees are now watching it all unfold from thousands of...
Ky. couple, both Ukrainian refugees, raising money for people fleeing their native country
The US Senate has passed a bill that would make it to where you never have to set your clocks...
WATCH | People of Lexington share opinions on permanent Daylight Saving Time
Lexington woman organizes rally in Frankfort to encourage people to vote
WATCH | Lexington woman organizes rally in Frankfort to encourage people to vote