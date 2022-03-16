Advertisement

Instruments for musicians affected by Western Ky. tornado outbreak set to be delivered

A musical instrument donation drive for the people affected by the historic December tornado outbreak in Western Kentucky is moving to the distribution phase.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A musical instrument donation drive for the people affected by the historic December tornado outbreak in Western Kentucky is moving to the distribution phase.

It’s called the WoodSongs Tornado Relief Effort.

The last batch of donated instruments are in the basement of Currier’s Music World in Richmond. This past weekend volunteers, came by to clean, tune and re-string hundreds of instruments destined for the people of Western Kentucky.

About a thousand instruments have been donated. Some coming as far away as England.

“I got to do what I was supposed to do. I got to do the music part,” said Cathy Currier, Currier’s Music World owner. “I go to bed having a hard time sleeping at night going ‘I hope that person appreciates and loves that Z-28 or that beautiful Gratz guitar or that neat little Dobro guitar.’”

The distribution phase will start this weekend.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Bob Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
Taylor Cook is the owner and CEO of Taylor Belle's ice cream shop.
Meet Kentucky’s 21-year-old “ice cream queen”
A new Chick-fil-A is opening this week in Lexington.
New Chick-fil-A opening in Lexington this week
Police pursued the vehicle along the outer loop of New Circle Road from Alumni to Winchester.
Lexington police identify ‘slow-speed’ chase suspect; new details released

Latest News

Transy advanced to the Elite Eight this season.
Transy women named WKYT Athletes of the Week
There’s no denying the excitement from fans as they were heading into Rupp for the Boys’ Sweet...
Hoops fans ready for excitement of Boys’ Sweet Sixteen
A couple who came to the U.S. as refugees are now watching it all unfold from thousands of...
Ky. couple, both Ukrainian refugees, raising money for people fleeing their native country
The US Senate has passed a bill that would make it to where you never have to set your clocks...
WATCH | People of Lexington share opinions on permanent Daylight Saving Time
Lexington woman organizes rally in Frankfort to encourage people to vote
WATCH | Lexington woman organizes rally in Frankfort to encourage people to vote