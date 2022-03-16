Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Spring-like weather holds steady

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For all of you fans of Spring, you are getting an early treat with these temperatures.

Spring arrives on Sunday at 11:33 AM. So what you are getting out there today and the rest of the week is a preview of the best features that the season has to offer. We’ll keep running with highs in the 65-70 degree range. Perhaps even warmer than that at times. This kind of warmth is really more of a late April feel.

There could be a few showers across southern & eastern Kentucky today. These showers shouldn’t be anything significant. It might lead to some relatively cooler air in that area. Overall, this is another nice day!

The end of the week will bring a more widespread wind & rainmaker to the region. It will briefly cause our temperatures to drop back down the thermometer to a more seasonable level on Saturday.

Take care of each other!

