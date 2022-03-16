Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Spring-like weather holds steady

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 6:10 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For all of you fans of Spring, you are getting an early treat with these temperatures.

Spring arrives on Sunday at 11:33 AM. So what you are getting out there today and the rest of the week is a preview of the best features that the season has to offer. We’ll keep running with highs in the 65-70 degree range. Perhaps even warmer than that at times. This kind of warmth is really more of a late April feel.

There could be a few showers across southern & eastern Kentucky today. These showers shouldn’t be anything significant. It might lead to some relatively cooler air in that area. Overall, this is another nice day!

The end of the week will bring a more widespread wind & rainmaker to the region. It will briefly cause our temperatures to drop back down the thermometer to a more seasonable level on Saturday.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former LMPD Officer Katie Crews has been charged in connection to the officer-involved shooting...
Former LMPD officer charged in relation to restaurant owner David ‘YaYa’ McAtee’s death
Taylor Cook is the owner and CEO of Taylor Belle's ice cream shop.
Meet Kentucky’s 21-year-old “ice cream queen”
The Kentucky State Capitol building in Frankfort (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
Beshear vetoes bill to end Kentucky’s pandemic emergency
President Joe Biden outlined additional assistance for Ukraine on Wednesday.
Zelenskyy pleads for help in impassioned speech to Congress
Video shows a California man dying in police custody while being restrained to do a...
GRAPHIC: California man dies in police custody while restrained to draw blood

Latest News

Strong to severe storms will be possible on Friday. Strong winds will be the primary threat...
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Storm threat increases through Friday
Wet weather picks up the pace
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Showers & storms arrive for the end of the week
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Late week storm chances slow the temp surge
map
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Mild Temps Ahead of Late Week Storms
Showers will move back into Kentucky today
WATCH |Jim Caldwell's FastCast