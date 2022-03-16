Advertisement

Keeneland to hold Spring Meet job fair

Keeneland will conduct a job fair Saturday, March 19 to recruit employees for the Spring Meet...
Keeneland will conduct a job fair Saturday, March 19 to recruit employees for the Spring Meet from April 8-29.(Source: Flickr user Chris Breeze)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 1:15 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeneland will conduct a job fair Saturday, March 19 to recruit employees for the Spring Meet from April 8-29.

Positions are available in areas such as concessions, culinary, dining, guest services, stewarding, parking, retail, security and track kitchen.

The job fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET on the second floor of the race track Grandstand (take Elevator B from the ground floor near the Paddock). Because on-site interviews for all positions will be conducted at the event, attendees should have two forms of identification with them.

Candidates also have two other opportunities to apply for Spring Meet employment:

  • Attend the Hiring Center, which is open Tuesdays and Thursdays in March from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the second floor of the Grandstand. On-site interviews also are conducted at the Hiring Center, and candidates should bring two forms of identification with them.
  • Click here to apply online.

The majority of positions offered during race meets are entry-level and do not require any formal training or education other than the paid training that is provided by Keeneland.

Team members who are employed the entire Spring Meet typically work 40 paid hours each week and will receive paid training prior to the start of the race meet.

Seasonal employees are paid on a weekly basis and will receive 50 percent off meals in Grandstand concessions and a 30-percent discount on merchandise at The Keeneland Shop.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former LMPD Officer Katie Crews has been charged in connection to the officer-involved shooting...
Former LMPD officer charged in relation to restaurant owner David ‘YaYa’ McAtee’s death
Taylor Cook is the owner and CEO of Taylor Belle's ice cream shop.
Meet Kentucky’s 21-year-old “ice cream queen”
The Kentucky State Capitol building in Frankfort (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
Beshear vetoes bill to end Kentucky’s pandemic emergency
President Joe Biden outlined additional assistance for Ukraine on Wednesday.
Zelenskyy pleads for help in impassioned speech to Congress
Video shows a California man dying in police custody while being restrained to do a...
GRAPHIC: California man dies in police custody while restrained to draw blood

Latest News

Clark County advances to face Pikeville in the quarterfinals at 1:30 p.m. Friday.
Clark County dominates Perry County Central in opening round of Sweet Sixteen
WKYT is the place to be for All Blue fans!
All Blue Preview: The WKYT Sports team talks about UK’s first matchup against the St. Peter’s Peacocks
Big Blue fans don’t just live in Kentucky, we find them all over. Young and old, always glad to...
Big Blue Nation descends on Indianapolis
Transy advanced to the Elite Eight this season.
Transy women named WKYT Athletes of the Week
Lincoln Co. defeated Jeffersontown 45-41 on Wednesday in the opening round of the Boys' Sweet 16.
Lincoln Co. advances in Boys’ Sweet 16 with 45-41 win over Jtown