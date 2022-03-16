Keeneland to hold Spring Meet job fair

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeneland will conduct a job fair Saturday, March 19 to recruit employees for the Spring Meet from April 8-29.

Positions are available in areas such as concessions, culinary, dining, guest services, stewarding, parking, retail, security and track kitchen.

The job fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET on the second floor of the race track Grandstand (take Elevator B from the ground floor near the Paddock). Because on-site interviews for all positions will be conducted at the event, attendees should have two forms of identification with them.

Candidates also have two other opportunities to apply for Spring Meet employment:

Attend the Hiring Center, which is open Tuesdays and Thursdays in March from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the second floor of the Grandstand. On-site interviews also are conducted at the Hiring Center, and candidates should bring two forms of identification with them.

Click here to apply online.

The majority of positions offered during race meets are entry-level and do not require any formal training or education other than the paid training that is provided by Keeneland.

Team members who are employed the entire Spring Meet typically work 40 paid hours each week and will receive paid training prior to the start of the race meet.

Seasonal employees are paid on a weekly basis and will receive 50 percent off meals in Grandstand concessions and a 30-percent discount on merchandise at The Keeneland Shop.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.