Advertisement

Kenny Payne expected to be hired as UofL men’s basketball coach

Kenny Payne, associate head coach for the University of Kentucky men's basketball program, was...
Kenny Payne, associate head coach for the University of Kentucky men's basketball program, was hired August 11, 2020 to be an assistant coach fr the NBA New York Knicks.(Source: UK Athletics)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:21 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A former University of Louisville Cardinal could soon take over as the men’s head basketball coach.

Kenny Payne will likely be announced as the next UofL men’s basketball coach early as this week as, according to ESPN. He won a national championship with the Cards in 1986.

Payne was drafted in the first round of the 1989 NBA draft and is now considered one of the best college basketball recruiters in the country. ESPN reported that Payne has been considered the favorite to replace Chris Mack since the Louisville search began in January.

Payne spent a decade as an assistant coach at the University of Kentucky under men’s basketball Coach John Calipari.

He has worked as an assistant for the New York Knicks for the last two seasons.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former LMPD Officer Katie Crews has been charged in connection to the officer-involved shooting...
Former LMPD officer charged in relation to restaurant owner David ‘YaYa’ McAtee’s death
Taylor Cook is the owner and CEO of Taylor Belle's ice cream shop.
Meet Kentucky’s 21-year-old “ice cream queen”
The Kentucky State Capitol building in Frankfort (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
Beshear vetoes bill to end Kentucky’s pandemic emergency
President Joe Biden outlined additional assistance for Ukraine on Wednesday.
Zelenskyy pleads for help in impassioned speech to Congress
Video shows a California man dying in police custody while being restrained to do a...
GRAPHIC: California man dies in police custody while restrained to draw blood

Latest News

Clark County advances to face Pikeville in the quarterfinals at 1:30 p.m. Friday.
Clark County dominates Perry County Central in opening round of Sweet Sixteen
WKYT is the place to be for All Blue fans!
All Blue Preview: The WKYT Sports team talks about UK’s first matchup against the St. Peter’s Peacocks
Big Blue fans don’t just live in Kentucky, we find them all over. Young and old, always glad to...
Big Blue Nation descends on Indianapolis
Transy advanced to the Elite Eight this season.
Transy women named WKYT Athletes of the Week
Lincoln Co. defeated Jeffersontown 45-41 on Wednesday in the opening round of the Boys' Sweet 16.
Lincoln Co. advances in Boys’ Sweet 16 with 45-41 win over Jtown