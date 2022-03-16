Lexington woman organizes rally in Frankfort to encourage people to vote

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - With major elections coming up, a Lexington woman took matters into her own hands to encourage people to vote.

Nancy Barnett feels that voting is so important she organized a rally in Frankfort, bringing together lawmakers, people running for office, and political advocacy groups.

Barnett says she got the idea after participating in a Zoom session on voting rights hosted by Senator Reggie Thomas.

“I asked, ‘What can we actually do to help?’ He said, ‘Have a rally,’” Barnett said.

That’s exactly what Barnett did.

Roughly two weeks later, a packed rotunda for a rally to encourage voting. Senator Thomas talked about the need to expand voter access and criticized other states for passing restrictive voting laws.

Happening now: Rally in the capitol rotunda to encourage voting in Kentucky. pic.twitter.com/g8lLPQBq2Z — Chelsea Jones (@ChelseaWkyt) March 16, 2022

“Here in Kentucky, we don’t want that to happen to us. We want to go in a different direction,” said Sen. Thomas, D-Lexington.

He talked about Senate Bill 159, which he’s sponsoring. The legislation allows people applying for a driver’s license to register to vote. It permits voter registration on election day, extends polling hours to 7 p.m. and extends early voting to 12 days.

Senator Gerald Neal, D-Louisville, also talked about his bill, SB 388, which restores the voting protocols Governor Andy Beshear put in place through executive orders in 2020.

While Secretary of State Michael Adams said he does not support either bill, he noted he was willing to work across party lines to expand voter access in Kentucky.

“If you wish to honor the legacy of those who gave us the right to vote, then go vote,” Sec. Adams said.

Adams has spent several months working on House Bill 564, which expands in-person voting days, extends voting hours during early voting, enhances election security, and protects election officials.

Political advocacy groups talked about the need to improve voting access for minorities and convicted felons.

Even though people who spoke at the rally may disagree on how to expand voter access, all agreed that everyone should exercise their right to vote.

Barnett said she would continue her efforts to get more Kentuckians to make their voices heard.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.