Lincoln Co. advances in Boys’ Sweet 16 with 45-41 win over Jtown

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Colton Ralston scored 12 points, including a three-pointer in the closing minute, to lift Lincoln Co. to a 45-41 win over Jeffersontown in the Boys’ Sweet 16 opener.

Ralston’s deep three from the left wing with :49 remaining gave the Patriots a 42-41 advantage.

Jaxson Smith led the winners with 14 points.

For Lincoln Co., it was just the second win in school history in the Boys’ Sweet 16. The only other win came in 1975, when coach Jeff Jackson was a high school player in Williamson, WVa.

“It was a heck of a basketball game,” Jackson said. “It was very, very physical and I thought both teams played really, really hard.”

Lincoln Co. (30-7) will face North Oldham on Friday. North Oldham (19-12) defeated Muhlenberg Co., 36-32, in the opening round of the Boys’ Sweet 16 on Wednesday.

