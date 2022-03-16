Advertisement

Oscar the dog, found in trash can, is ready for forever home

A dog with a love for trash cans is seeking a forever home in Lexington.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A dog with a love for trash cans is seeking a forever home in Lexington.

On Feb. 6, Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control got a call about a loose dog on Whitney Avenue. The city of Lexington says when officers responded to the call initially, they didn’t find the dog. However, they received another call saying the dog was inside a tipped-over trash can.

Jai Hamilton, who is a cruelty investigator, said she found him in the trash and he warmed up quickly.

“It was really adorable because a lot of times dogs get scared and they run back to their house,” Hamilton said. “But this dog, obviously, found safety in the trash can. He warmed up pretty quickly to treats and baby talk. But I brought him in and nobody came forward.”

The estimated two-year-old Pit Bull mix was named Oscar after the Muppet character.

Hamilton said she doesn’t think Oscar was treated well in his life before he was found. She said he looked neglected, was very thin and had scars on him.

Hamilton fostered Oscar in her office until his time as a stray ended-- but his love for trash cans didn’t fade. The city says he continued “guard the trash,” and he was even taken on a day out with the sanitation department where he got to hang out in a sanitation truck and pose for pictures in his vest.

Oscar was transferred to the Lexington Humane Society on Feb. 11, where he passed his evaluation period and is now available for adoption.

“He is timid, but he’s very sweet,” Hamilton said. “He’s not shown any aggression to anyone from the shelter or any other animals. He’s just shy. He doesn’t know how to be a dog. He’s learning.”

Anyone wishing to adopt Oscar can visit him at the Lexington Humane Society. You can find more information about him here at the humane society’s website.

Caption
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Bob Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
Taylor Cook is the owner and CEO of Taylor Belle's ice cream shop.
Meet Kentucky’s 21-year-old “ice cream queen”
A new Chick-fil-A is opening this week in Lexington.
New Chick-fil-A opening in Lexington this week
Police pursued the vehicle along the outer loop of New Circle Road from Alumni to Winchester.
Lexington police identify ‘slow-speed’ chase suspect; new details released

Latest News

Transy advanced to the Elite Eight this season.
Transy women named WKYT Athletes of the Week
There’s no denying the excitement from fans as they were heading into Rupp for the Boys’ Sweet...
Hoops fans ready for excitement of Boys’ Sweet Sixteen
A couple who came to the U.S. as refugees are now watching it all unfold from thousands of...
Ky. couple, both Ukrainian refugees, raising money for people fleeing their native country
The US Senate has passed a bill that would make it to where you never have to set your clocks...
WATCH | People of Lexington share opinions on permanent Daylight Saving Time
Lexington woman organizes rally in Frankfort to encourage people to vote
WATCH | Lexington woman organizes rally in Frankfort to encourage people to vote