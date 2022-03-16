Oscar the dog, found in trash can, is ready for forever home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A dog with a love for trash cans is seeking a forever home in Lexington.

On Feb. 6, Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control got a call about a loose dog on Whitney Avenue. The city of Lexington says when officers responded to the call initially, they didn’t find the dog. However, they received another call saying the dog was inside a tipped-over trash can.

Jai Hamilton, who is a cruelty investigator, said she found him in the trash and he warmed up quickly.

“It was really adorable because a lot of times dogs get scared and they run back to their house,” Hamilton said. “But this dog, obviously, found safety in the trash can. He warmed up pretty quickly to treats and baby talk. But I brought him in and nobody came forward.”

The estimated two-year-old Pit Bull mix was named Oscar after the Muppet character.

Hamilton said she doesn’t think Oscar was treated well in his life before he was found. She said he looked neglected, was very thin and had scars on him.

Hamilton fostered Oscar in her office until his time as a stray ended-- but his love for trash cans didn’t fade. The city says he continued “guard the trash,” and he was even taken on a day out with the sanitation department where he got to hang out in a sanitation truck and pose for pictures in his vest.

Oscar was transferred to the Lexington Humane Society on Feb. 11, where he passed his evaluation period and is now available for adoption.

“He is timid, but he’s very sweet,” Hamilton said. “He’s not shown any aggression to anyone from the shelter or any other animals. He’s just shy. He doesn’t know how to be a dog. He’s learning.”

Anyone wishing to adopt Oscar can visit him at the Lexington Humane Society. You can find more information about him here at the humane society’s website.

