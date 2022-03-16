Advertisement

People of Lexington share opinions on permanent Daylight Saving Time

The US Senate has passed a bill that would make it to where you never have to set your clocks back again.
By Ally Blake
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The US Senate has passed a bill that would make it to where you never have to set your clocks back again.

Daylight saving time has been around since the early 20th century, and whether you love it or hate it, the time change may become a thing of the past. But for some Lexington families, the potential change isn’t the most welcome.

“If it hits six o’clock, I like my windows open and the sun coming through when everyone is waking up,” said Matthew Sprecher, father of two children. “So, with that, don’t do it.”

Sprecher says that remaining on daylight saving time isn’t safe for his children or convenient for him as a parent.

“I’m one of those parents that’s very protective,” said Sprecher. “So, if it’s dark when my kid has to go out alone and get on the bus, I’d have to go with them. It’s not the safest thing if it’s pitch black in the morning.”

Others believe that it won’t really change their lifestyle at all.

“It doesn’t really bother me. I’m up at six in the morning and I have a pretty good routine before the sun comes up most mornings,” said Donald Hensley, father. “Like I said, it’s worked my entire life for this long.”

Hensley says that there are bigger things in the world to worry about. And at the end of the day, the amount of daylight isn’t going to change.

“I don’t think that the government needs to be wasting their time debating about passing a law when we set our clock forward,” said Hensley. “They don’t think there are bigger issues to worry about?”

While the bill made it through the Senate, the change will not be official until it makes it through the House and the President’s desk.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Bob Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
Taylor Cook is the owner and CEO of Taylor Belle's ice cream shop.
Meet Kentucky’s 21-year-old “ice cream queen”
A new Chick-fil-A is opening this week in Lexington.
New Chick-fil-A opening in Lexington this week
Police pursued the vehicle along the outer loop of New Circle Road from Alumni to Winchester.
Lexington police identify ‘slow-speed’ chase suspect; new details released

Latest News

Transy advanced to the Elite Eight this season.
Transy women named WKYT Athletes of the Week
There’s no denying the excitement from fans as they were heading into Rupp for the Boys’ Sweet...
Hoops fans ready for excitement of Boys’ Sweet Sixteen
A couple who came to the U.S. as refugees are now watching it all unfold from thousands of...
Ky. couple, both Ukrainian refugees, raising money for people fleeing their native country
The US Senate has passed a bill that would make it to where you never have to set your clocks...
WATCH | People of Lexington share opinions on permanent Daylight Saving Time
Lexington woman organizes rally in Frankfort to encourage people to vote
WATCH | Lexington woman organizes rally in Frankfort to encourage people to vote