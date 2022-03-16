Advertisement

Study says climate change will make allergy seasons worse

By Ally Blake
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky is already known to have bad allergy seasons, but a new study suggests that climate change will make pollen season longer.

As the temperature continues to rise, plants will be able to bloom earlier, potentially making it more difficult for allergy sufferers. Allergists say that most pollen seasons ramp up around St. Patrick’s Day, but now it’s looking to be closer to Valentine’s Day.

This could be a problem for over 25 million Americans that suffer from asthma and allergies. A changing climate looks to be one of the driving factors.

Climate scientists at the University of Michigan looked at 15 different plant pollens and used computer simulations to calculate how much worse allergy season will likely get hit in 2100.

In a study from a year ago, researchers found that from 1990 to 2018 pollen has increased, and allergy season will start earlier and end longer.

This can be due to pollen type, location, and amount of greenhouse gases emitted into the air. With milder winters likely, trees, flowers, and grasses will pollinate earlier in the season and last longer into the year.

Studies show that this could lead to socio-economic problems in the future, including economic issues as people miss work and school due to illness along with an increase in medical expenses.

Plants have already started to bloom across the Bluegrass, so if you are an allergy sufferer, it’s important to take proper precautions and actions as spring approaches.

