Transy women named WKYT Athletes of the Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Transylvania women advanced to the NCAA DIII Elite Eight this season for the first time in school history.

Head coach Juli Fulks and her Pioneers started the season 27-0 before losing to Trine University on Saturday one game shy of the Final Four in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Transy returns all but one starter next season.

“This is our goal and this is the standard we have been trying to set. We have had a lot of great teams the last seven years and this team was the one that turned that next corner,” said Fulks.

“We had a great run and I would not want to play on any other team. We have such a tight group,” said guard Madison Kellione.

