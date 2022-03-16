Advertisement

Transy women named WKYT Athletes of the Week

The Pios advanced to the NCAA DIII Elite Eight this season.
Transy women named WKYT Athletes of the Week
By Alex Walker
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Transylvania women advanced to the NCAA DIII Elite Eight this season for the first time in school history.

Head coach Juli Fulks and her Pioneers started the season 27-0 before losing to Trine University on Saturday one game shy of the Final Four in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Transy returns all but one starter next season.

“This is our goal and this is the standard we have been trying to set. We have had a lot of great teams the last seven years and this team was the one that turned that next corner,” said Fulks.

“We had a great run and I would not want to play on any other team. We have such a tight group,” said guard Madison Kellione.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Bob Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
Taylor Cook is the owner and CEO of Taylor Belle's ice cream shop.
Meet Kentucky’s 21-year-old “ice cream queen”
A new Chick-fil-A is opening this week in Lexington.
New Chick-fil-A opening in Lexington this week
Police pursued the vehicle along the outer loop of New Circle Road from Alumni to Winchester.
Lexington police identify ‘slow-speed’ chase suspect; new details released

Latest News

Lincoln Co. defeated Jeffersontown 45-41 on Wednesday in the opening round of the Boys' Sweet 16.
Lincoln Co. advances in Boys’ Sweet 16 with 45-41 win over Jtown
Kenny Payne, associate head coach for the University of Kentucky men's basketball program, was...
Kenny Payne expected to be hired as UofL men’s basketball coach
Keeneland will conduct a job fair Saturday, March 19 to recruit employees for the Spring Meet...
Keeneland to hold Spring Meet job fair
WKYT is the place to be for All Blue fans!
All Blue Preview: The WKYT Sports team talks about UK’s first matchup of the NCAA Tournament