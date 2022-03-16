Tshiebwe named AP First-Team All-American

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky star Oscar Tshiebwe has been named an AP First-Team All-American.

He is the first Wildcat to earn this honor since Tyler Ulis in 2016.

The Congo native was joined on the AP’s First Team by Keegan Murray (Iowa), Kofi Cockburn (Illinois), Johnny Davis (Wisconsin) and Ochai Agbaji (Kansas).

Tshiebwe is the 12th player under John Calipari to earn All-America honors by one of the four major organizations. He joins John Wall (2010), DeMarcus Cousins (2010), Anthony Davis (2012), Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (2012), Julius Randle (2014), Willie Cauley-Stein (2015), Karl-Anthony Towns (2015), Ulis (2016), Jamal Murray (2016), Malik Monk (2017) and Washington (2019) in earning All-America distinction by either the Sporting News, AP, USBWA or the NABC. He is the 56th player overall in program history to earn All-America distinction.

Tshiebwe is not only averaging a double-double but doing so with a considerable margin -- averaging a team-best 17.0 points and a nation-leading 15.1 rebounds per game. He is looking to become the first Division I player to average at least 15.0 points and at least 15.0 rebounds per game since Drake’s Lewis Lloyd and Alcorn State’s Larry Smith each did during the 1979-80 season.

With 499 rebounds on the season, Tshiebwe has the third-most in one season in UK history, and the most since Cliff Hagan in 1952. Two players have corralled more than 500 in a season (Bill Spivey -- 567 in 1951 and Hagan -- 528 in 1952). If Tshiebwe continues to average 15 rebounds per game, he would need to play in five more games to break Spivey’s single-season record.

Tshiebwe is in the midst of notching 15 straight double-doubles, the longest streak since complete game-by-game rebounding records were kept dating back to 1969. He has totaled 27 double-doubles this season to break Issel’s UK single-season record of 26 back in in 1969-70. He trails Navy’s David Robinson’s single-season record of 31 by just five which was set in 1985-86.

