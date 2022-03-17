Advertisement

2 people killed, 2 wounded in Florida commuter bus shooting

A gunman opens fire on a bus in South Florida, and the driver's quick thinking delivers the suspect to police. (Source: WSVN/SURVEILLANCE VIDEO/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say two people were killed and two others were wounded during a shooting on a South Florida commuter bus.

Fort Lauderdale police say the shooting occurred Thursday on a Broward County Transit bus just outside police headquarters, but no officers were involved in the shooting.

Police say one victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the second died at the hospital. The two others remained at the hospital.

Officials say three other people were injured when the bus crashed into their car.

Police said the shooter was in custody and didn’t believe there was any further threat to the public.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Blair, 38, is charged with 23 sex crimes involving nine students.
Tennessee woman accused of 23 sex crimes involving 9 students at a high school
The state House just passed the medical marijuana bill.
Ky. House passes medical marijuana bill
Netflix announced two new features it’s looking at that could stop users from sharing their...
Netflix tests ways to end password sharing
Joro spiders, which are the size of a human palm and can fall from great heights, should pose...
Expert says palm-sized spiders not likely to impact Kentucky
WKYT Investigates | License plate reading cameras
WKYT Investigates | How do license plate readers work?

Latest News

Smoke is seen in the sky in Lviv, Ukraine, Friday after a Russian missile strike.
Russian strikes hit Ukrainian capital and outskirts of Lviv
Arnold Schwarzenegger's video message urges Russians to overcome government disinformation....
Arnold Schwarzenegger tweets plea to Russians
President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are expected to have a discussion Friday.
Biden looks to assess where China’s Xi stands on Russia war
A suspect is in custody after a missing 2-year-old boy in Minnesota was found safe.
Missing 2-year-old boy from Minnesota found safe, Amber Alert canceled
A gunman opens fire on a bus in South Florida, and the driver's quick thinking delivers the...
Surveillance video shows bus after deadly shooting