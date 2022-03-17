Missing 2-year-old boy from Minnesota found safe, Amber Alert canceled

POPE COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC/Gray News) - The Amber Alert for a missing toddler in Minnesota has been canceled.

Authorities reported 2-year-old Robert Ramirez has been found safe and a suspect is in custody.

No further details were provided.

The Pope County Sheriff’s Office was contacted early Thursday morning about the missing child. An Amber Alert for Robert was issued Thursday afternoon.

