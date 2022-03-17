Advertisement

Big Blue Nation descends on Indianapolis

Big Blue Nation descends on Indianapolis
By WKYT News Staff and Amber Philpott
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WKYT) - If there is one thing we know about the Big Blue Nation is this - they will travel.

With an easy three-hour drive for some, a little longer for others, they are heading to Indianapolis for UK’s first game of the tournament on Thursday.

Gainbridge Fieldhouse is the place to be this weekend for Big Blue fans hoping to see their Cats begin their run to another national title.

Indy is no stranger to Cats fans. It’s a place UK has played many times, but this year comes with a little extra celebrating, a return to seeing the Cats in the NCAA for many seems like a bit of normalcy and it’s something they have been waiting for.

“St. Patrick’s Day. Kentucky basketball. Three hours away from home. The first time since 2018 that we have been out with the Cats. So we couldn’t be more excited, said Connie Neal, of Lexington.

Big Blue fans don’t just live in Kentucky, we find them all over. Young and old, always glad to have their Cats come to them in March.

“Kentucky fans are more passionate about their basketball than anybody,” said AZ Zafar, GM Goodwood Brewing. “It’s great for the city and its great for getting back to tomorrow.”

Open practice Wednesday was a chance for those who live locally to get a look at their Cats ahead of Thursday’s first-round game. From a man whose uncle played for UK to one of Kentucky’s youngest fans, they all bleed blue in and around Indy.

Laura Moore is a UK alum living in Indy. She says it’s always good when you bleed blue and your Cats show up in March where you live.

“This year, in particular, it’s super exciting because, one, we actually have a tournament, and we have fans and Kentucky fans typically travel really well. So, I think that its exciting to have big blue. hopefully, painting Indy, very largely, that Kentucky blue color,” said Moore.

If heading up to Indy, remember the fieldhouse is mask-optional, but it is operating on a cashless basis.

Tip off for the Cats and St. Peter’s Peacocks is at 7:10 on WKYT.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former LMPD Officer Katie Crews has been charged in connection to the officer-involved shooting...
Former LMPD officer charged in relation to restaurant owner David ‘YaYa’ McAtee’s death
Taylor Cook is the owner and CEO of Taylor Belle's ice cream shop.
Meet Kentucky’s 21-year-old “ice cream queen”
The Kentucky State Capitol building in Frankfort (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
Beshear vetoes bill to end Kentucky’s pandemic emergency
President Joe Biden outlined additional assistance for Ukraine on Wednesday.
Zelenskyy pleads for help in impassioned speech to Congress
Video shows a California man dying in police custody while being restrained to do a...
GRAPHIC: California man dies in police custody while restrained to draw blood

Latest News

Clark County advances to face Pikeville in the quarterfinals at 1:30 p.m. Friday.
Clark County dominates Perry County Central in opening round of Sweet Sixteen
WKYT is the place to be for All Blue fans!
All Blue Preview: The WKYT Sports team talks about UK’s first matchup against the St. Peter’s Peacocks
Transy advanced to the Elite Eight this season.
Transy women named WKYT Athletes of the Week
Lincoln Co. defeated Jeffersontown 45-41 on Wednesday in the opening round of the Boys' Sweet 16.
Lincoln Co. advances in Boys’ Sweet 16 with 45-41 win over Jtown