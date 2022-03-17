Big Blue Nation descends on Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WKYT) - If there is one thing we know about the Big Blue Nation is this - they will travel.

With an easy three-hour drive for some, a little longer for others, they are heading to Indianapolis for UK’s first game of the tournament on Thursday.

Gainbridge Fieldhouse is the place to be this weekend for Big Blue fans hoping to see their Cats begin their run to another national title.

Indy is no stranger to Cats fans. It’s a place UK has played many times, but this year comes with a little extra celebrating, a return to seeing the Cats in the NCAA for many seems like a bit of normalcy and it’s something they have been waiting for.

“St. Patrick’s Day. Kentucky basketball. Three hours away from home. The first time since 2018 that we have been out with the Cats. So we couldn’t be more excited, said Connie Neal, of Lexington.

Big Blue fans don’t just live in Kentucky, we find them all over. Young and old, always glad to have their Cats come to them in March.

“Kentucky fans are more passionate about their basketball than anybody,” said AZ Zafar, GM Goodwood Brewing. “It’s great for the city and its great for getting back to tomorrow.”

Open practice Wednesday was a chance for those who live locally to get a look at their Cats ahead of Thursday’s first-round game. From a man whose uncle played for UK to one of Kentucky’s youngest fans, they all bleed blue in and around Indy.

Laura Moore is a UK alum living in Indy. She says it’s always good when you bleed blue and your Cats show up in March where you live.

“This year, in particular, it’s super exciting because, one, we actually have a tournament, and we have fans and Kentucky fans typically travel really well. So, I think that its exciting to have big blue. hopefully, painting Indy, very largely, that Kentucky blue color,” said Moore.

If heading up to Indy, remember the fieldhouse is mask-optional, but it is operating on a cashless basis.

Tip off for the Cats and St. Peter’s Peacocks is at 7:10 on WKYT.

