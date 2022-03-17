Advertisement

Clark County dominates Perry County Central in opening round of Sweet Sixteen

North Laurel falls in opening round to Pikeville
Clark County advances to face Pikeville in the quarterfinals at 1:30 p.m. Friday.
Clark County advances to face Pikeville in the quarterfinals at 1:30 p.m. Friday.(WKYT)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Clark County Cardinals had no problem with Perry County Central in the opening round of the KHSAA Boys Sweet Sixteen on Wednesday. The state’s top team breezed to the 77-36 win behind 22 points from Jerome Morton and 20 points from Sam Parrish.

Clark County advances to face Pikeville in the quarterfinals at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Pikeville advanced to the quarters after edging North Laurel 59-51 in the nightcap of day one.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former LMPD Officer Katie Crews has been charged in connection to the officer-involved shooting...
Former LMPD officer charged in relation to restaurant owner David ‘YaYa’ McAtee’s death
Taylor Cook is the owner and CEO of Taylor Belle's ice cream shop.
Meet Kentucky’s 21-year-old “ice cream queen”
The Kentucky State Capitol building in Frankfort (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
Beshear vetoes bill to end Kentucky’s pandemic emergency
President Joe Biden outlined additional assistance for Ukraine on Wednesday.
Zelenskyy pleads for help in impassioned speech to Congress
Video shows a California man dying in police custody while being restrained to do a...
GRAPHIC: California man dies in police custody while restrained to draw blood

Latest News

WKYT is the place to be for All Blue fans!
All Blue Preview: The WKYT Sports team talks about UK’s first matchup against the St. Peter’s Peacocks
Big Blue fans don’t just live in Kentucky, we find them all over. Young and old, always glad to...
Big Blue Nation descends on Indianapolis
Transy advanced to the Elite Eight this season.
Transy women named WKYT Athletes of the Week
Lincoln Co. defeated Jeffersontown 45-41 on Wednesday in the opening round of the Boys' Sweet 16.
Lincoln Co. advances in Boys’ Sweet 16 with 45-41 win over Jtown