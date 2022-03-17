Clark County dominates Perry County Central in opening round of Sweet Sixteen

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Clark County Cardinals had no problem with Perry County Central in the opening round of the KHSAA Boys Sweet Sixteen on Wednesday. The state’s top team breezed to the 77-36 win behind 22 points from Jerome Morton and 20 points from Sam Parrish.

Clark County advances to face Pikeville in the quarterfinals at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Pikeville advanced to the quarters after edging North Laurel 59-51 in the nightcap of day one.

