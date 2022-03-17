Advertisement

Golden Alert issued for missing Nicholasville man

Jerry Jones of Nicholasville
Jerry Jones of Nicholasville(Nicholasville Police)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing Nicholasville man.

According to Nicholasville police, Jerry Jones was last seen in his white Chevy extended work van with Kentucky license plate number B8K 185. He was last seen on the south end of Nicholasville.

Police say Jones suffers from dementia and may be suicidal.

If anyone sees Jones or his vehicle please call your local law enforcement agency.

