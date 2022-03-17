Jessamine Co. Ukrainian reacts to Ukraine President address to Congress

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Jessamine County man from Ukraine paid close attention to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s morning address to the United States Congress.

Victor Selepina watched this morning’s speech from his work desk. Selepina said the Ukraine President was literally begging for help to stop the Russian aggression and for the US to help create a no-fly zone over the battlefield.

Selepina believes the video that President Zelensky played showing several destroyed Ukrainian cities got Congress’ attention. He hopes Zelensky’s speech will change American’s mind on the war.

“I pray and hope so. And I think it will,” said Selepina. “Especially in the minds of people that haven’t seen the cruelty that’s been going on.”

The Ukrainian Pentecostal Church in Jessamine County will have a bake sale this Saturday from 10 AM until 3 PM with all proceeds going to help refugees in Ukraine.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.