Advertisement

Jessamine Co. Ukrainian reacts to Ukraine President address to Congress

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 11:22 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Jessamine County man from Ukraine paid close attention to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s morning address to the United States Congress.

Victor Selepina watched this morning’s speech from his work desk. Selepina said the Ukraine President was literally begging for help to stop the Russian aggression and for the US to help create a no-fly zone over the battlefield.

Selepina believes the video that President Zelensky played showing several destroyed Ukrainian cities got Congress’ attention. He hopes Zelensky’s speech will change American’s mind on the war.

“I pray and hope so. And I think it will,” said Selepina. “Especially in the minds of people that haven’t seen the cruelty that’s been going on.”

The Ukrainian Pentecostal Church in Jessamine County will have a bake sale this Saturday from 10 AM until 3 PM with all proceeds going to help refugees in Ukraine.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Blair, 38, is charged with 23 sex crimes involving nine students.
Tennessee woman accused of 23 sex crimes involving 9 students at a high school
The state House just passed the medical marijuana bill.
Ky. House passes medical marijuana bill
Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis came out of her office briefly to speak to a couple that wanted a...
Federal judge rules Kim Davis violated couples’ constitutional rights; will go to trial over damages
Hope and hype for this year’s NCAA Tournament devolved into heartbreak as the night wore on at...
Big Blue Nation mourns Kentucky’s tournament loss
Joro spiders, which are the size of a human palm and can fall from great heights, should pose...
Expert says palm-sized spiders not likely to impact Kentucky

Latest News

The Kentucky State Capitol building in Frankfort (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
Bills to stop hair discrimination advance at federal, state level
Violence in Lexington becoming key issue in mayoral race
Christopher Wittaker
Prosecutor: 2 NKY women filmed their children being abused at boyfriend’s bidding
Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control is searching for a person they say dumped a deceased...
Lexington Animal Care & Control searching for person who dumped deceased dog behind business
Violence in Lexington becoming key issue in mayoral race
WATCH | Violence in Lexington becoming key issue in mayoral race