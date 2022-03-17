Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Late week storm chances slow the temp surge

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures keep surging across Kentucky. Most of you will see those thermometers reach the upper 60s and low 70s.

These really nice Spring-like days are happening a little more often. It is certainly that time of the year to track days like that. Most of our 7-day forecast includes highs in the 60s and 70s.

A system will approach on Friday. It brings showers & some gusty thunderstorms to the region. Some of these might even be on the strong side. There is a MARGINAL Risk for severe weather. It is the lowest tier, but that doesn’t mean we won’t see storms reach severe thunderstorm criteria.

Saturday brings us some cooler air with lingering showers. Be ready for it to be a dreary day.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.