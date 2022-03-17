Advertisement

Koch Industries to continue running 2 glass facilities in Russia

FILE - An advertising sign for Koch Industries is shown at Fenway Park in Boston, Tuesday, July 30, 2019.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
FILE - An advertising sign for Koch Industries is shown at Fenway Park in Boston, Tuesday, July 30, 2019.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: Mar. 17, 2022 at 1:38 PM EDT
(AP) – Koch Industries is planning to continue running two glass manufacturing facilities in Russia, saying it doesn’t want to hand over the plants to the Russian government.

Dave Robertson, president and COO of Koch Industries, said Koch doesn’t want to turn the plants over to the Russian government “so it can operate and benefit from them.”

Koch said if the Russian government had control of the facilities it could put their employees at greater risk.

Koch said it’s in compliance with all applicable sanctions, laws and regulations governing its relationships and transactions in the countries where it has operations.

