Man who allegedly shot, killed Shepherdsville K-9 officer identified, charged

Shepherdsville Police Department K-9 Dash
Shepherdsville Police Department K-9 Dash(Jeff Schank)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The identity of the man who allegedly shot and killed a Shepherdsville K-9 officer last week was identified as 23-year-old David Knopp by Kentucky State Police.

Knopp is charged with assault on a service animal, attempted murder of a police officer, wanton endangerment, and fleeing or evading police.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

Around 9 p.m. on March 9, Knopp was involved in a shooting with police officers who had been called to a Dollar General in Lebanon Junction regarding a report of shoplifting. Officers from multiple agencies had been called to assist in apprehending Knopp that night, including KSP, Shepherdsville Police and Lebanon Junction Police.

During the gunfire exchange, Knopp allegedly struck and killed a Shepherdsville Police K-9 officer named Dash.

Knopp was also shot by an officer and is receiving treatment at UofL Hospital. According to an update from KSP, he is stable.

KSP is handling the remainder of the investigation.

