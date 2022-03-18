Advertisement

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Storms lead to a chilly start to the weekend

Adam Burniston's Forecast | Storms lead to a chilly start to the weekend
By Adam Burniston
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Storms and a cold front overnight will lead to a much cooler start to the weekend, but we will rebound quickly by next week.

While many areas stayed on the drier side today, another round of showers and thunderstorms is expected late this evening and into tonight. These storms will still have some potential for strong to severe storms. Our main threats will be strong winds and hail, but a quick spinup will be possible further west. Temperatures will fall through the 50s and into the 40s by late tonight, with chilly winds.

By Saturday, isolated and scattered showers will stick around the forecast. We will still see some breaks in the rain at times, but it will be an overall dreary day with chilly winds. Temperatures are expected to stay in the 40s throughout most of the day, with winds gusting upwards of 20+mph, making it feel colder.

The good news is that by the second half of the weekend and into the beginning of next week, a drier pattern will return, with temperatures bouncing back into the 50s and 60s. Another rain and thunderstorm threat will move in for the middle of next week. This system will bring another drop in temperatures, but the exact timing and how much cold air it packs is still slightly in question. We’ll continue tracking it all for you and keep you up to date with the latest.

