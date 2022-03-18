BCTC students hold remembrance for those struggling with substance abuse

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Addicts, allies, and those affected by addiction came together Friday morning at the Bluegrass Community and Technical College to grieve, to remember, and to be around people who understand.

“When you have a death from something like substance use disorder, you never get these big celebrations of life like you do when other people pass,” said Sylvia Kidwell, President of Addicts and Allies for Education. “It’s usually kind of ‘hush hush’ and swept under the rug, nobody wants to talk about it and that is not how you heal.”

This morning, the BCTC Community came together to heal.

“I wanted to do something that allowed us to remember the people behind the disease and celebrate those lives of our mothers and fathers and aunts and uncles and the person besides the addict,” said Kidwell.

Everyone who attended had the chance to write down the name of someone they know who has been affected by addiction.

After a series of speakers, the community that came together shared in a moment of silence before marching in remembrance to the “Locks for Addiction” fence along Newtown Pike.

“It touches everyone, and I think that everyone is ready to see change and that’s what we’re trying to do,” said Kidwell.

Officials say they know that addiction can affect everyone’s lives, and they hope that this group can provide support to even more people.

