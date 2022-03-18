Advertisement

Clark holds off Pikeville, 43-38

GRC will face Lincoln in Saturday semis
By Steve Moss
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - George Rogers Clark fended off Pikeville on Friday in the quarterfinals of the Boys’ Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena, 43-38.

Pikeville cut into GRC’s seven-point lead in the fourth quarter, when Keian Worrix hit a three-pointer with :06 remaining, to get the Panthers to within one, 39-38.

But Clark hit four free throws in the last :05 for the win.

Tanner Walton led the Cardinals with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Jerone Morton finished with 11 points.

GRC (35-1) is the top-ranked team in the state and will face Lincoln Co. in the semifinals on Saturday morning at 11 a.m.

