Advertisement

Crews work to remove submerged car from lake

Rescue crews on are attempting to remove a car from Dewey Lake near state Route 302 in Floyd...
Rescue crews on are attempting to remove a car from Dewey Lake near state Route 302 in Floyd County, Kentucky.(WSAZ/Marlee Pinchok)
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Rescue crews on Friday afternoon are attempting to remove a car from Dewey Lake near state Route 302.

That’s according to the director of law enforcement for the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, who said a car went off the roadway and into the lake.

It’s unknown if anyone was still in the car, but the county coroner is at the scene, which is off of Water Gap Road.

Investigators say the car has been in the lake for some time. They said a fisherman reported seeing something in the water. Among other agencies at the scene are Floyd County Rescue, the Prestonsburg Police Department, and Kentucky State Police.

According to our crew at the scene, rescue workers are getting the car properly secured to bring it out of the water. They say it’s a difficult recovery because of a steep embankment where the water reaches a depth of about 9 feet.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Blair, 38, is charged with 23 sex crimes involving nine students.
Tennessee woman accused of 23 sex crimes involving 9 students at a high school
The state House just passed the medical marijuana bill.
Ky. House passes medical marijuana bill
Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis came out of her office briefly to speak to a couple that wanted a...
Federal judge rules Kim Davis violated couples’ constitutional rights; will go to trial over damages
Hope and hype for this year’s NCAA Tournament devolved into heartbreak as the night wore on at...
Big Blue Nation mourns Kentucky’s tournament loss
Joro spiders, which are the size of a human palm and can fall from great heights, should pose...
Expert says palm-sized spiders not likely to impact Kentucky

Latest News

Violence in Lexington becoming key issue in mayoral race
Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control is searching for a person they say dumped a deceased...
Lexington Animal Care & Control searching for person who dumped deceased dog behind business
Shop Local March Sadness
‘March sadness:’ Kentucky fans cope with first-round tournament loss
Gorton and other city leaders say that the rent increase is part of a nationwide trend.
Lexington city leaders break ground on low-income apartment complex
A Jessamine County inmate is receiving high praise for coming to the aid of a deputy jailer who...
Jessamine Co. inmate credited for rescuing deputy jailer in diabetic emergency