Advertisement

Former West Virginia House Delegate faces up to five years in prison after Jan. 6 plea deal

Derrick Evans will appear before the federal judge in June for sentencing.
Derrick Evans leaves courthouse in 2021.
Derrick Evans leaves courthouse in 2021.
By David Ade
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A former West Virginia House Delegate is taking a plea deal from federal prosecutors for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

36-year-old Derrick Evans now faces up to five years in prison, and up to a $250,000 fine, after pleading guilty to a civil disorder charge. Federal prosecutors are dropping all the other charges against Evans which could’ve added up to more than 20 years in prison.

Prosecutors used video that Evans allegedly shot and posted on social media showing him inside the Capitol, along with others, as Congress attempted to certify the 2020 presidential election. Evans gave up his position in the West Virginia House of Delegates the day after he was arrested.

The plea deal shows that Evans is also agreeing to pay the Architect of the Capitol $2,000.

Evans is scheduled to be back in front of federal Judge Royce Lamberth on June 22 for sentencing.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Blair, 38, is charged with 23 sex crimes involving nine students.
Tennessee woman accused of 23 sex crimes involving 9 students at a high school
The state House just passed the medical marijuana bill.
Ky. House passes medical marijuana bill
Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis came out of her office briefly to speak to a couple that wanted a...
Federal judge rules Kim Davis violated couples’ constitutional rights; will go to trial over damages
Hope and hype for this year’s NCAA Tournament devolved into heartbreak as the night wore on at...
Big Blue Nation mourns Kentucky’s tournament loss
Joro spiders, which are the size of a human palm and can fall from great heights, should pose...
Expert says palm-sized spiders not likely to impact Kentucky

Latest News

Some Kentucky lawmakers express worry over the direction the economy is heading as others claim...
Kentucky lawmakers focus on inflation as the President is set to deliver the State of the Union addr
President Joe Biden is scheduled to give his first State of the Union Address Tuesday night.
Kentucky lawmakers focus on inflation as the President is set to deliver the State of the Union address
Lawmakers remember Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn
Lawmakers remember Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn
Lawmakers remember Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn
Lawmakers remember Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn
Bill passes the House to reform postal service
Package delivery could speed up if new Postal Reform Act clears the Senate