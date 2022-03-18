Infant critically injured in Clark County fire
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - An early morning fire sent a young child and a firefighter to the hospital.
According to the Winchester Sun, firefighters responded to reports of an apartment fire in the 200 block of Oxford Dr. around 4 a.m.
First responders were told that an infant was trapped inside. The child was rescued and taken to UK Hospital. We’re told the child is in critical but stable condition.
A firefighter was treated and released for smoke inhalation.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.