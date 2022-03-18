Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Strong storm threat

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A round of showers & thunderstorms will pass through our skies.

General showers will be with us by midday. These should keep temps in the 50s to low 60s during that period. This will not be a total washout, but just enough to keep temps cooler than surrounding areas that are dry.

The evening hours will include a stronger round of thunderstorms for our area. This round shouldn’t last for very long at all. Since it will already be windy, these storms that develop could tap into even stronger winds. Non-storm winds will blow in around 15-20 MPH with gusts racing up to around 40 MPH.

You better be ready for a chilly Saturday. The other side of this system is cooler and very dreary. Showers will linger for most of the day. There will be times when it is just plain old drizzle. You’ll see highs reach the 40s and that is it!

Take care of each other!

