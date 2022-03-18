Advertisement

Kenny Payne back with the Cards, officially named UofL men’s basketball coach

Kenny Payne was announced as the UofL men's head basketball coach on March 18.
Kenny Payne was announced as the UofL men's head basketball coach on March 18.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kenny Payne has returned home as the men’s basketball head coach at the University of Louisville.

The post officially became his on Friday during a special announcement at the KFC Yum! Center.

A high school all-American from Mississippi, Payne played for the Louisville Cardinals in college, where he won a national championship in 1986. Payne was then drafted in the first round of the 1989 NBA draft before eventually becoming an assistant coach at the University of Kentucky under Coach John Calipari for a decade.

Friday after he was introduced and congratulated by UofL Interim Athletic Director Josh Heird and Gov. Andy Beshear, Payne said he’s thankful to have spent valuable years at both UofL and UK.

Speaking to a crowd of UofL Cardinal staff members and fans, he said, “Understand now, the University of Kentucky embraced one of yours. ... They embraced one of yours more than I can ever tell you. I can’t do this by myself, but what they said to me was this: ‘In order for this state to be great, the University of Louisville and the University of Kentucky have to be great.’ How powerful is that?”

For the last two seasons, Payne has been an assistant coach with the New York Knicks.

On Thursday, Payne arrived at Bowman Field in Louisville via private jet ahead of the much anticipated announcement on Friday. In addition to his former head coach at UofL, Hall of Fame Coach Denny Crum, he also appeared with Wade Houston, the man who recruited him in his youth out of Laurel, Miss.

For the last two seasons, Payne has been an assistant coach with the New York Knicks. He was considered the favorite to replace Chris Mack, who left the post in January, as UofL’s head coach.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Blair, 38, is charged with 23 sex crimes involving nine students.
Tennessee woman accused of 23 sex crimes involving 9 students at a high school
The state House just passed the medical marijuana bill.
Ky. House passes medical marijuana bill
Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis came out of her office briefly to speak to a couple that wanted a...
Federal judge rules Kim Davis violated couples’ constitutional rights; will go to trial over damages
Hope and hype for this year’s NCAA Tournament devolved into heartbreak as the night wore on at...
Big Blue Nation mourns Kentucky’s tournament loss
Joro spiders, which are the size of a human palm and can fall from great heights, should pose...
Expert says palm-sized spiders not likely to impact Kentucky

Latest News

George Rogers Clark advanced to Saturday's semifinals games with a 43-38 win over Pikeville in...
Clark holds off Pikeville, 43-38
Lincoln Co. won it's Friday matchup with North Oldham, 56-46.
Lincoln Co. takes down North Oldham, 56-46
The Kentucky Wildcats are out of the NCAA Tournament after losing to 15-seed Saint Peter’s in...
What’s next for Kentucky Wildcats after heartbreaking NCAA Tournament loss?
WKYT is the place to be for All Blue fans!
All Blue Preview: The WKYT Sports team talks about the UK women’s tournament matchup against Princeton