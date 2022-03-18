Advertisement

Kentucky Newsmakers 3/20: Fayette Co. Health Commissioner Dr. Joel McCullough; VisitLex Pres. Mary Quinn Ramer

Kentucky Newsmakers
Kentucky Newsmakers
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Fayette County Health Commissioner Dr. Joel McCullough and VisitLex President Mary Quinn Ramer.

After a two-year pandemic, COVID rules are relaxing and numbers are dropping. Lexington has had around 92,000 cases of COVID and around 600 deaths. Dr. Joel McCullough, the Fayette County health commissioner, has recently said things are obviously improving, but we have to be ready to respond to another spike or other challenges out there.

The commissioner has been on the job a little over a month and comes to Lexington after stints at the CDC, the Chicago Board of Health and most recently he ran the Spokane, Washington Regional Health District.

Dr. McCullough replaces Dr. Kraig Humbaugh, who delayed his retirement to deal with the pandemic. He joins us on Newsmakers to discuss the pandemic and more.

We know the pandemic took its toll on tourism numbers in Kentucky and countless events have been canceled over the last two years. But some also took advantage of the time to finish projects, retool and plan for the future.

Mary Quinn Ramer is president of VisitLex. She talks with Bill Bryant about the state of tourism in Lexington as we’re seeing fewer COVID cases and other things going on in central Kentucky.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Blair, 38, is charged with 23 sex crimes involving nine students.
Tennessee woman accused of 23 sex crimes involving 9 students at a high school
The state House just passed the medical marijuana bill.
Ky. House passes medical marijuana bill
Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis came out of her office briefly to speak to a couple that wanted a...
Federal judge rules Kim Davis violated couples’ constitutional rights; will go to trial over damages
Hope and hype for this year’s NCAA Tournament devolved into heartbreak as the night wore on at...
Big Blue Nation mourns Kentucky’s tournament loss
Joro spiders, which are the size of a human palm and can fall from great heights, should pose...
Expert says palm-sized spiders not likely to impact Kentucky

Latest News

Violence in Lexington becoming key issue in mayoral race
Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control is searching for a person they say dumped a deceased...
Lexington Animal Care & Control searching for person who dumped deceased dog behind business
Shop Local March Sadness
‘March sadness:’ Kentucky fans cope with first-round tournament loss
Gorton and other city leaders say that the rent increase is part of a nationwide trend.
Lexington city leaders break ground on low-income apartment complex
A Jessamine County inmate is receiving high praise for coming to the aid of a deputy jailer who...
Jessamine Co. inmate credited for rescuing deputy jailer in diabetic emergency