Lexington city leaders break ground on low-income apartment complex

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Mayor Linda Gorton stepped away from City Hall on Friday before pressing a button to blast a mound of dirt.

“It was pretty exciting,” said Mayor Gorton.

The gesture signals the groundbreaking of new affordable housing in Lexington.

Gorton and other city leaders say that the rent increase is part of a nationwide trend.

“Especially going through a pandemic,” said Josh McCurn, council member district 2. “We saw this in the past several years.”

The city dedicated $10 million in federal funds and $3.5 million in local funds to build and rehabilitate affordable housing and provide rental assistance. The Kearney Ridge Apartment Complex, which is being developed by AU Associates, will feature 252 units.

The company has an agreement with the federal government to cap rent for low-income families for the next 15 to 30 years. In Lexington, that’s an income of about $34,000 a year for a family of one.

“Roughly here for a one-bedroom unit, that’s about $735 for a one-bedroom unit, and closer to $875 for a two-bedroom unit,” said Johan Graham, President and owner of AU Associates.

Despite this new development, city leaders acknowledge that affordable housing is a critical issue and a tough one to tackle.

Ginny Ramsey is with the Catholic Action Center, which assists the homeless. She says that projects like this are helpful but leave out those who make less than the income threshold.

“That’s the challenge,” said Ramsey. “How can we address those who are below the poverty line and still have housing?”

The Kearney Ridge Apartment complex will feature 96 one-bedroom, 96 two-bedroom, and 63 three-bedroom units. It’ll have a club house, fitness center, and pool.

Developers say that the apartment complex should be complete by Christmas. They hope to start accepting tenant applications in October for a move-in date early next year.

