Lincoln Co. takes down North Oldham, 56-46

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lincoln Co advanced to the school’s first state semfinal game on Friday, knocking off North Oldham, 56-46, at Rupp Arena in the Boys’ Sweet 16.

Tramane Alcorn led the Patriots with 15 points.

Jaxson Smith finished with 11 points and Colton Ralston chipped in 10.

The last time Lincoln Co. won a state tournament game was back in 1975. The Patriots will play the winner of George Rogers Clark-Pikeville.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.