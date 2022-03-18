Advertisement

Ukrainian woman helping family back home through art sales in US

A Tennessee woman is helping family members stuck in the middle of the Ukrainian-Russian conflict. (Source: WZTV, INA BEDNARSKA, ETSY, CNN)
By Kaitlin Miller
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) - A Ukrainian woman living in Nashville might be thousands of miles away from her family, but she is helping them escape their home country during the Ukrainian-Russian conflict through art.

Ina Bednarska is raising money by selling heart-shaped keychains with the help of her neighbor.

Bednarska says she has already made enough money in two weeks to get two family members out of Ukraine and says she is continuing her work.

“Sewing machines saved my family once, and it’s saving my family again,” Bednarska said.

Bednarska was born in Ukraine and lived there until she was eight years old. She moved to Nashville four years ago, but her entire extended family remains in Ukraine.

“It’s kind of like having your entire family immediately terminally ill. Like, I don’t know whether they’re fine. I don’t know whether they made it today,” Bednarska said.

Bednarska says she knew she had to do something to help save her family, so she came up with the idea of the keychains.

“I thought about keychains because this is something that you always have in your hand, near to you, and it’s a good conversational piece as well, and I wanted people to notice and ask what it’s about,” Bednarska said.

Bednarska’s neighbor, Lindsey Estes, has been helping with the project since the start. She’s the main sewer because she says she loves crafting.

“To use my passion for this kind of stuff to help people in need has been a cool experience,” Estes said.

Bednarska says she has sold about 700 keychains and raised over $10,000 in two weeks.

“I am just speechless. I am so grateful for every single soul that’s been helping me,” Bednarska said.

Bednarska used the money to pay for her grandmother and uncle to safely flee Ukraine and get to her mother’s home in Germany. She also says the money will pay for food, medical expenses and other things her family may need to rebuild their lives.

