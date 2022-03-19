Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Better weather for second half of the weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After a dreary and cold start to the weekend, milder winds blow in early next week before another system threatens the forecast.

Isolated to scattered showers will continue across our region this evening and into the parts of tonight. Not everyone will be dealing with this rain, but it will keep things on the dreary side. Temperatures will also remain cold as we stay in the lower-40s tonight, with the 30s showing up overnight. Our gusty winds are expected to back off through tonight but will stay around long enough to add wind chill to the forecast.

Mid to upper-30s are expected for the start of your Sunday across the Commonwealth. While a few scattered rain chances move out of eastern regions, a much drier pattern will be filling in for the rest of the day, with sunshine returning for the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will also begin to rise into a milder trend, with highs expected to reach the mid to upper-50s, and some areas may even sneak into the 60s.

We’ll keep our warm-up going through the middle of the week as we see mid to upper-60s returning. However, we’ll have another cool down into the 50s as a system pushes through for the second half of the week. The next rain threat looks to increase later in the day on Tuesday and then will be on and off throughout the day on Wednesday. We’ll keep isolated chances around on the backside of that system for the end of next week.

