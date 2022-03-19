Advertisement

Ally Blake’s Forecast | A cool, dreary, and damp start to the weekend

FastCast saturday morning
By Ally Blake
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 6:42 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Saturday morning y’all! It is a chilly one in the bluegrass after a stormy evening.

Today looks to stay cool, damp, dreary, and a little windy at times. Temps today will likely drop from near 50 to about 40 into the day. Scattered light showers and mostly cloudy skies are likely to prevail. This should change and we bounce into spring tomorrow! Temps will get back up near 60 degrees and usher in an active pattern. Monday looks to also stay mostly dry near the upper 60s. This will change into Tuesday as an upper-level low meanders its way into our backyard. This will bring heavy rain and gusty winds till Thursday. This will also give us two cold fronts and temps will drop back to the upper 50s and low 60s. By the weekend things look to dry up with cooler temps.

I hope you all have a great day and an even better weekend:)

