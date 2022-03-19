Coach Calipari: “We were all ready for this year”
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two days after a stunning early exit from the NCAA tournament, Kentucky Head Coach John Calipari is opening up about the loss.
Kentucky lost to the St. Peter’s Peacocks in the opening round, 85-79.
In a series of tweets Saturday, Coach Calipari asked fans to steer disappointment and anger toward him and not the team.
Coach Cal said his team deserved something good to happen and so did the fans.
Calipari says he is now focused on recruiting “so we continue being a program that has a chance to do something special EVERY YEAR.”
