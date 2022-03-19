Coach Calipari: “We were all ready for this year”

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two days after a stunning early exit from the NCAA tournament, Kentucky Head Coach John Calipari is opening up about the loss.

Kentucky lost to the St. Peter’s Peacocks in the opening round, 85-79.

In a series of tweets Saturday, Coach Calipari asked fans to steer disappointment and anger toward him and not the team.

We were all ready for this year. This team didn’t disappoint and I remain proud and fond of each of these players. Please steer your disappointment and anger toward me. These kids did this for all of the BBN and I wish I could have dragged them over the finish line. — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) March 19, 2022

Coach Cal said his team deserved something good to happen and so did the fans.

Calipari says he is now focused on recruiting “so we continue being a program that has a chance to do something special EVERY YEAR.”

My focus is on these kids and recruiting so we continue being a program that has a chance to do something special EVERY YEAR. The culture we've built in this program expects that and demands it.



I love and appreciate our fans!! — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) March 19, 2022

